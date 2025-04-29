Al Ahly have approached Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro with a lucrative offer to take over as head coach next season following the dismissal of Marcel Koller

Riveiro's contract with Pirates expires in June, and it has been confirmed that he will not continue at the Soweto club beyond this season

The Spanish coach has won five trophies with Pirates and is currently in the hunt for the Betway Premiership and Nedbank Cup titles before potentially moving to Egypt

North African football powerhouse Al Ahly has reportedly set its sights on Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro, with the Spaniard emerging as the frontrunner to take over in Cairo next season.

Al Ahly Part Ways with Marcel Koller

Al Ahly’s interest in Riveiro comes in the wake of the club's decision to part company with Swiss tactician Marcel Koller.

The Red Devils were eliminated from the CAF Champions League on the away goals rule following a 1-1 second-leg draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-finals.

Tensions were high at Cairo International Stadium on Friday, with fans expressing their frustration by throwing water bottles at Koller. The club had reportedly made it clear that his future hinged on the result against Sundowns.

Koller, who led the Egyptian giants to two CAF Champions League titles, was shown the door despite his impressive silverware haul.

Pirates Coach Linked with Exit

According to a source close to Al Ahly, the club has already initiated negotiations with Riveiro, who is in the final months of his contract with Orlando Pirates. The source revealed:

“Al Ahly has put a mouth-watering offer for Jose Riveiro. The coach could be tempted to move to Egypt next season. The deal is highly possible.”

The 49-year-old Spaniard is widely respected for the transformation he has brought to the Buccaneers, guiding the Soweto giants to five trophies during his tenure.

He is currently chasing both the Betway Premiership title and the Nedbank Cup, even after a disappointing exit from the CAF Champions League.

What’s Next for Pirates?

Riveiro’s confirmed departure at the end of the season leaves a looming void at Orlando Pirates. While the club remains in contention for domestic silverware, the focus is also likely to shift to finding a suitable replacement for the departing manager.

His potential move to Egypt marks another instance of local talent being poached by ambitious North African sides, further highlighting the competitive nature of African football.

With Al Ahly's interest now public and Pirates confirming that Riveiro's contract will not be renewed, it appears increasingly likely that the Spanish coach could be heading north. For now, Pirates fans will be hoping he signs off with more silverware before bidding farewell.

Moeneeb Josephs raises concerns over Rulani Mokwena

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates legend Moeneeb Josephs expressed concern over Rulani Mokwena’s potential return as head coach.

Josephs questioned whether Mokwena is the right fit to replace the outgoing Jose Riveiro, citing past tensions and controversy during Mokwena’s previous stint at the club.

While acknowledging Mokwena’s growth as a coach, Josephs believes the Buccaneers need fresh leadership with new ideas to sustain and build upon Riveiro’s legacy.

