3 Kaizer Chiefs Stars Who Deserve to Start Against Orlando Pirates in Soweto Derby
Kaizer Chiefs will lock horns against their city rivals Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership next weekend and will need to get all three points if they want to return to the top eight on the log.
It is going to be a difficult encounter as the Buccaneers also need all three points in order to put more pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns, who are on top of the Premier Soccer League table.
Briefly News lists the three players who must start for Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium this weekend.
Top 3 Kaizer Chiefs stars to start against Pirates
1. Pule Mmodi
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
2. Glody Lilepo
3. Thabo Cele
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.