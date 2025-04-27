Kaizer Chiefs would be having back-to-back games against their city rivals Orlando Pirates in the upcoming weekends, and Amakhosi are not in good form heading into the ties.

Why Kaizer Chiefs need to focus more on the Nedbank Cup final

Briefly News had an exclusive chat with Uche Anuma to share his thoughts on which of the Soweto derbies is more important for Kaizer Chiefs and why.

"In all honesty, Kaizer Chiefs will need to put all their focus on the Nedbank Cup rather than the Betway Premiership," he shared.

"I don't know if Amakhosi fans will understand my stance on this, but there is a chance to end their trophy drought this season, and this bad campaign everyone is rating them to be having might turn out to be a good one if they end up winning the final."

"Don't get me wrong, the Betway Premiership match is also important, as they still have a chance to make the top eight, but the Nedbank Cup is obviously more important due to the weight it carries, I am talking from Chiefs' perspective."

"Bragging rights against their rivals, ending their dominance in the competition, and also stopping the troll of not winning a title for a decade—there’s a lot attached to the Nedbank Cup final."

