Trevor Gumbi dominated headlines following a report that he punched his two neighbours, a mother and her daughter

In a phone interview with MacG on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill , Gumbi responded to the accusation

Trevor Gumbi shared his side of the story and disclosed plans to take legal action

Trevor Gumbi broke his silence after being accused of punching two women.

Source: Instagram

Popular standup comedian and actor Trevor Gumbi has responded after his name made the headlines for the wrong reasons. A report by City Press claimed that Trevor Gumbi lost his temper during a heated confrontation with his two neighbours.

The report stated that Gumbi punched his neighbours, a mother and a daughter, over cigarette smoke at an undisclosed date. According to the report, Trevor Gumbi is scheduled to appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrates’ Court facing assault charges, on 26 July 2025 related to the incident.

Trevor Gumbi breaks silence on assault allegations

Several netizens were eager to hear Trevor Gumbi’s side of the story and he finally broke his silence. In a phone interview with MacG on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, which premiered on YouTube on Monday, 7 July 2025, the versatile comedian shared his side of the story.

Trevor Gumbi denied assaulting his neighbours and said that he would be suing the publication that carried the report.

“That never happened, dog. First of all, you know, I don't have neighbours. Watch this space. Something's coming up. Some legal action from my side to protect my good name. Dawg it’s defamation of character. I mean, to insinuate that I might live in Krugersdorp,” Gumbi said.

He explained that he does not condone gender-based violence and revealed that he was a victim of mistaken identity. The comedian explained that another Trevor Gumbi had assaulted the two women. He said:

“Okay, you guys think about it. If I really go around smacking people who smoke, how come I haven't smacked MacG yet? But for real, this is a serious accusation that I don't take lightly. It is GBV, and it's something that I don't stand for, and it is unfortunate that I've been lied about, and it is not the Trevor Gumbi that they say and printed. It is not me.”

Trevor Gumbi shares details about the real suspect

Trevor Gumbi suggested that the report was published with malicious intent.

“Yes, sir. I've got his ID number. I've got the case number. I've got the accuser's name. The Trevor Gumbi in question was born on the 25th of June in 1971. Now, I do know I look f***d up, but I don't look like I was born in 1971,” he added.

See the video below:

Trevor Gumbi responded to a report that he had assaulted his neighbours.

Source: Instagram

Trevor Gumbi celebrates sobriety

Trevor Gumbi cleaned up his act and has been dominating headlines for the right reasons.

In a 2023 article, Briefly News reported that Trevor Gumbi took to his timeline to celebrate being sober.

Gumbi has been open about his struggles with alcoholism and shared a picture of himself sweating after having one too many, and shared that he doesn't want to go back to being that guy

Social media users congratulated Trevor for not having touched a bottle of alcohol in five months and urged him to keep going.

