Mzansi Magic's debt-collecting reality show has returned for the third season, and it is called Wangi Kolota

The show returns on Sunday, 18 August 2024, on the popular channel with a fresh new face

The comedian and TV personality Trevor Gumbi shared that this show is nothing like he had anticipated

Mzansi Magic's reality show, Wangi Kolota, has returned. The show returns with a fresh new face as the host.

Trevor Gumbi will host Mzansi Magic’s ‘Wangi Kolota’, and he is ready for the challenge. Image: @trevorgumbi

Source: Instagram

Trevor Gumbi to show off different side on reality show

Trevor Gumbi landed a hosting gig on Mzansi Magic's debt-collecting reality show. Wangi Kolota announced comedian and celebrated TV personality Trevor Gumbi as the host for this season.

The show returns on Sunday, 18 August 2024, on the popular channel with Trevor as the new no-nonsense presenter. Gumbi shared the official poster on Instagram.

Nothing like he had anticipated

According to TshisaLIVE, the comedian and TV personality revealed that this show is nothing like he had anticipated. Gumbi said he knew what it was like to owe people money.

“It will not be a funny business chasing the borrowers. The support I have got from Mzansi Magic has been great — they feel like family. I will be chasing people to pay back the money. I know first-hand what it is like to owe people — emotions are always there, and it is not funny.”

Precautionary measures were taken when filming show

Shirley Adonisi, the Director of local entertainment channels at MultiChoice, shared with the news publication that they appointed a lawyer who they askeded for legal advice on how to handle such situations legally.

“It is not just about going to get what is owed to you since there might be legal implications. Consent from everybody involve is very important For this reason, the show asks a lawyer for advice about the most suitable legal method of seizing the person’s property to find ways to repay the debt — if necessary.”

