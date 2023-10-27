Season broadcast host Dineo Ranaka will be returning to TV screens with a new show

The outspoken personality will be joining the Mzansi Magic family on a programme called Sip & Talk

Her new gig, unfortunately, failed to score top marks, with netizens saying the show was recycled

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Dineo Ranaka will host a new talk show with Mzansi's A-Listers called 'Sip & Talk. Images: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Controversial broadcast queen Dineo Ranaka is making airways again after announcing her new show Sip & Talk will be aired on DStv's Mzansi Magic on 29 November.

Dineo Ranaka to host Sip & Talk on Mzansi Magic

Resharing her casting role is entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, who posted the new gig on Twitter, now known as the X app and said:

"Dineo Ranaka to host a new entertainment talk show on Mzansi Magic. Called 'Sip & Talk', the show will be a sit-down conversation with the industry’s celebrities to talk about their lives and careers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Here is the poster of the show below:

Social media not feeling Dineo Ranaka's new show Sip & Talk

Her fans were excited about her bagging another gig after her dramatic exit from Kaya 959.

Online spectators were underwhelmed by the announcement, saying the content and the guests are being recycled, telling the same stories and more suitable for a podcast. Check out the comments:

@19940670m compared:

"Sounds like 'Behind The Story', 'My Life in Music', 'Zaziwa', 'Dinner with Somizi', the only difference here is the presenter's name and a dash of whatever they will be sipping."

@Nkosana_Gx asked:

"What's your opinion on this type of format again on our screens?"

@lulushezi said:

"Boring."

@vee_krger predicted:

"They will complain she talks way more than her guests."

@LaronaM27 asked:

"For how long are they gonna spill the tea and X telling us they grew up in Alex in a house full of unknown people?"

@shonaneomuhle said:

"Another stupid show."

Phelo Bala to get candid on Behind The Story

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, the misunderstood Bala brother, Phelo, will allegedly appear on Behind The Story.

The singer will get candid about his family, his music and his divorce from his ex-husband, Moshe Ndiki.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News