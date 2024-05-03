Media personality Bonang Matheba has announced that the entries for Miss South Africa 2024 are open

The star is reportedly set to host the upcoming beauty pageant, and this would be her fourth time

Viewers are excited about the show, and many are eager to see Bonang Matheba in action

Bonang Matheba has shared some exciting news about the hotly contested beauty pageant. Those looking to become the next face of South Africa can enter now, as entries are open.

Bonang Matheba is expected to host Miss South Africa 2024.

Source: Instagram

Bonang excites fans with latest announcement

Media personality Bonang Matheba came with good news regarding the Miss South Africa 2024 competition. The star shared that entries for the beauty pageant are now open.

Reacting to a post from the official page which said, "Entries for Miss South Africa 2024 are officially open! Enter NOW by clicking on the link below." Bonang confirmed that, indeed, the news is true.

Who will be the host of Miss SA 2024?

The TV and radio star is reportedly the host of the upcoming beauty pageant. If the news is true, then this would be Bonang Matheba's fourth time.

Safe to say that the Miss SA pageant is Bonang's playground. According to Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela, Bonang will host the ceremony on SABC 3 in August 2024.

It is not surprising that Bonang Matheba might return because she pulled in over one million viewers in 2023.

Mzansi shares excitement over news

Viewers expressed excitement about the news, and some are very eager to see Bonang Matheba in action once more.

@OnkarabileMoth5 asked:

"Are you hosting bestie?"

@Moody_Didi:

"Good day B, I know in my heart of hearts you're definitely the host. I can't wait."

@IAmLeeyola

"Dolls, are we entering?"

@Nokuthula Randy Mthembu:

"Wish Miss Mpumalanga Province can enter Miss S.A."

Is Bonang Matheba taking over from Thuso Mbedu?

In a previous report from Briefly News, there were rumours that Queen B was set to take over Thuso Mbedu's ambassadorship gig with L’Oréal Paris.

In response to the backlash, the beauty brand addressed the allegations and set the record straight about their relationship with the former Is'Thunzi actress.

