Bonang Matheba is reportedly set to host the upcoming Miss South Africa 2024 pageant

This will be her fourth stint hosting the prestigious ceremony, and fans are rooting for her to kill it, as always

Mzansi's reactions to the unofficial announcement were mixed, where some said she was a great pick while others claimed she was overused

Bonang Matheba is rumoured to return as the host for Miss SA 2024. Images: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba is said to be returning to the Miss South Africa stage as the official host. This after Queen B hosted the prestigious pageant in 2023 and pulled in over a million viewers - the numbers don't lie, darling.

Will Bonang Matheba host Miss South Africa 2024?

It's reported that Bonang Matheba is set to host Miss South Africa for the fourth time. Previously, Queen B hosted the pageant in 2023, 2019 and 2018, and is said to be making a return to dazzle the stage.

According to Twitter (X) user Phil Mphela, Bonang will present the ceremony on SABC 3 in August 2024, and she is sure to make another massive fashion statement.

For her last Miss SA hosting gig, Queen B revealed that one of her dresses for the ceremony cost just over R60K - sheesh!

Mzansi weighs in on Bonang Matheba's rumoured hosting gig

Netizens sang Bonang's praises, convinced that no other presenter could host the Miss SA pageant better:

marwalep said:

"She must host it until these others decide to step up. She is on a level of her own."

Oz_Lindokuhle praised Bonang:

"No one really comes close."

Miss_Godi hyped Bonang up:

"There’s only one Bonang!"

BolediEllah wrote:

"Nobody does it better than her, our Queen."

Meanwhile, some netizens are screaming, "Open up the industry," claiming that Bonang is overused and they want to see new faces:

PaballoSaid threw shade:

"She was terrible on the previous gig."

SandyTlang said:

"Again, same old face, the same old people getting the same old jobs."

Tshepisang13 asked:

"So opening up the industry doesn't apply here?"

AndiswaKel24874 wrote:

"Some of us might want to see new faces, but it's a money and numbers game at the end of the day."

Is Bonang Matheba taking over from Thuso Mbedu?

In more Bonang Matheba updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rumours that Queen B was set to take over Thuso Mbedu's ambassadorship gig with L’Oréal Paris.

In response to the backlash, the beauty brand addressed the allegations and set the record straight about their relationship with the former Is'Thunzi actress.

