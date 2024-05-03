Bok coach Rassie Erasmus says there is no rush to appoint a new captain ahead of the international Test against Wales on Saturday, 22 June 2024

The coach spoke to the media after he was awarded an honorary doctorate from North Western University on Thursday, 2 May

Local fans took to social media to call for Kolisi to keep the armband while they were also proud of Erasmus' doctorate

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmuswill take his time to name Siya Kolisi's replacement as Bok skipper. Image: Ramsey Cardy / Franco Arland

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said Siya Kolisi might still wear the captain's armband when the world champions face Wales on Saturday, 22 June 2024, in England.

Kolisi is recovering from injury and Erasmus, who was awarded an honorary doctorate from NWU for his contributions to Bok rugby, said they will take their time to name his successor.

Rassie Erasmus says there is no rush to name a new captain

Kolisi was in attendance as Erasmus received his award, as confirmed in the tweet below:

According to Planet Rugby, Erasmus said there is time after the Wales match to name a new captain to replace Kolisi as captain.

Erasmus said:

“We don’t have to make a decision [about the captaincy] now. The first Test will, in any case, fall outside the international window, and there will then have to be a different captain. We will decide after that."

Fans want Kolisi to keep the armband

Local rugby fans took to social media to show their love for Kolisi, and they also took time to congratulate Erasmus after he was honoured by NWU.

Steyn Prinsloo is in awe of Erasmus:

"I just love Dr Erasmus. He will always have 3 or 4 plans ahead."

Kumar Salen is a fan of Kolisi:

"Best captain in the world."

Andre Smith backs Kolisi:

"It is simple. Look at Kolisi's record as captain."

Khethiwe Baloyi admires the Boks:

"Spirit of leadership indeed."

Marianne Bailey shows her love:

"So, so special. I love the respect the team members and coaching staff have for one another."

Eben Etzebeth has respect for Rassie Erasmus

During an exclusive interview with Briefly News, World Champion Bok Eben Etzebeth said coach Rassie Erasmus is a problem-solver.

The Bok enforcer said Erasmus is a unique coach who is able to identify issues in the team before they become a problem.

