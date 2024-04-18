World Cup-winning lock Eben Etzebeth spoke to Briefly News about his life as a parent and the inner workings of the Springbok team

The world champion said one of coach Rassie Erasmus’ biggest strengths is identifying a problem ahead of time

Etzebeth is a well-beloved figure in Mzansi and remains the favourite to take the armband from outgoing skipper Siya Kolisi

Bok Eben Etzebeth says Rassie Erasmus is a special coach. Image: Original / Paul Harding/Getty Images

During a sit-down with Briefly News, Eben Etzebeth opened up about life as a parent and stated what made coach Rassie Erasmus a good mentor.

The two-time SA Player of the Year said being a parent is one of the hardest jobs in the world, while he also applauded Bok coach Erasmus's special ability.

Eben Etzebeth says Rassie Erasmus is an exceptional coach

Etzebeth spoke about Erasmus to Briefly News in the tweet below:

Recently Erasmus explained how he used a speaker to motivate the Boks during the World Cup and Etzebeth said the tactic was just a tiny snippet into the coach's thought process.

Etzebeth said:

"Rassie has the ability to spot a problem in a team before it is a problem. And that's what makes him such a special coach. A lot of guys in the camp meeting after the Ireland [loss] might have been unnecessary... there's no problem in the team, but I think if we didn't address it then we would not have won the World Cup. He knows exactly when something is creeping in o the team, even if it's something small, he knows to address it before it becomes a big problem."

Bok fans love Etzebeth

Etzebeth and his wife Anlia were recently announced as new Hollywoodbets brand ambassadors, and fans took to social media to show their love for the Bok enforcer.

Jobe Pa picks Etzebeth as the next Bok skipper:

"Our soon-to-be Captain."

Hendrik Bruyns says Eben is a humble guy:

"Saw him play touch rugby at Hartenbos... Great humble man."

John Whitaker says the world champion is his hero:

"He is my hero, a gentle giant but don't mess with him you will be sorry!!"

Leon Bosch is a fan:

"Kaptein, Kaptein!!!!!!!?!!!!"

Mariaan Stapelberg admires Etzebeth

"Eben, we love you."

