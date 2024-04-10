National rugby player Eben Etzebeth took to his social media to show off his new vehicle

The champ said he felt like a kid after spoiling himself with a stunning Mercedes-AMG GLS63

The online community reacted to the news, with many showering him with congratulatory messages

Eben Etzebeth showed off his stunning new whip. Images: @Adam Pretty - World Rugby, @Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Springboks player, Eben Etzebeth took to social media to show off his new car, Mercedes-AMG GLS63.

In an Instagram video, Eben can be seen fetching his new baby at a car dealership. He was captured, getting a feel of the beast. The video also showed off the details of the car - stunning.

Eben, thanked the Mercedes for the car, saying that he felt like a kid again.

"Felt like a kid again collecting this MONSTER! Thank you @mercedesbenzsa for this incredible machine!"

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the Mercedes website, the AMG GLS63 boast about up to 450kW output, up to 850 Nm torque, and up to 280 km/h maximum speed. This is in addition to its eye-catching exterior and comfortable interior.

Springboks' Eben buys new whip

Watch the Instagram video below:

Social media users celebrated with Eben

Instagram users flocked to Eben's comment section, with many showering him with congratulatory messages.

@chrisfabriz wrote:

"Incredible how you make a GLS look small! "

@springboks.ruggas said:

"Deserve nothing less❤️."

@mercedesbenzsa commented:

"Enjoy the ride! "

@abu_777_gp joked:

"No one sits behind @ebenetzebeth4 if he is driving, he makes every car look like a coupe because he is so tall ."

@graemerichards cheered:

"@ebenetzebeth4 friggin monster, not your average #soccermom ride (outside of Constantia that is) enjoy brother ."

@colinr65 said:

"That will take you to the moon and back!!! "

Samu shows love to Kolisi after new Range Rover Velar

In another story, Briefly News reported about Australian ruby player Samu Kerevi showing love to Siya Kolisi after he got a new Range Rover Velar.

The Springboks captain shared an Instagram post showing off his new Range Rover Velar D300 HSE Dynamic. He uploaded a picture standing next to it. The beast is beautifully silver-grey. Samu teased him, asking if he was planning to get a Lambo next.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News