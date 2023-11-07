South African rugby players Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche, celebrating their Rugby World Cup victory, proudly displayed their new cars on Instagram

Bongi Mbonambi was seen with a brand-new Pajero Sport, and Ox Nche showcased his new Triton with a 2.4L Turbo Diesel Engine

Social media users and fans congratulated the players on their well-deserved, expensive cars, highlighting their contribution to the country's pride

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

The Springboks are still in celebratory mode after winning the Rugby World Cup in a nail-biting match against the All Blacks of New Zealand on Saturday 28 October. Bongi Mbonambi joined in the celebrations by getting a brand-new whip.

Springboks players Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche showed off their new cars. Image: @mitsu_motors

Source: Instagram

Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche flaunt cars

The South African rugby players are the stars of the moment after their back-to-back victory. The team has been making headlines by going around the country doing the Trophy Tour.

Two of the players Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche have been busy securing partnerships and getting new rides. The stars wowed his fans and followers when they showed off their expensive new whips on Instagram.

Mitsubishi Motors SA also shared the video on social media and welcomed Bongi and Ox to the family. The first post read:

"Excitement all round with another world champion visiting Mitsubishi today. @mr_mbonambi taking the wheel of his brand new Pajero Sport. Welcome to the family"

Another post read:

"Looks like Ox Nche can have his cake and eat it. Ox is looking good in his brand new #TritonXtreme and is loading up on all the power with a 2.4L Turbo Diesel Engine!"

Sringboks players congratulated on their new cars

Social media users congratulated Bong and OX on their new cars. Fans said they deserved the expensive cars after taking the country proud.

@doma_ape said:

"Big wheels for a Big man and a Big King"

@oxkraal wrote:

"Congratulations Mr Chair, any chance we can use it to run company errands? "

@pedro_hompes added:

"One of the only things strong enough to hold the OX ❤️"

SA Defends Springboks' RG Snyman

An X user who accused Springbok player RG Snyman of having a tattoo of the late AWB leader Eugene Terre'Blanche was taken apart by netizens.

The gent took a picture of Snyman at the world cup and claimed that a tattoo on his arm belonged to the famed AWB boss. Netizens did not take kindly to his accusations and thoroughly shut him down for his claims.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News