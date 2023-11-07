South Africans took turns roasting an X user who accused Springbok player RG Snyman of having a racist tattoo

The gent posted a picture of the tattoo, which, in truth, was an inked artwork of a Viking man on the player's arm

Netizens did not take his claims lightly and put him in his place

Netizens defended RG Snyman after being accused of having a Eugene Terre'Blanche tattoo. Images: Alex Livesey - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images and Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

An X user who accused Springbok player RG Snyman of having a tattoo of the late AWB leader Eugene Terre'Blanche was taken apart by netizens. The gent took a picture of Snyman at the world cup and claimed that a tattoo on his arm belonged to the famed AWB boss. Netizens did not take kindly to his accusations and thoroughly shut him down for his claims.

X user accuses RG Snyman of racist tattoo

@AlienMzansi posted a viral picture on X, viewed over 863K times. The picture shows RG Snyman posing for snaps after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup. The man captions the image thus:

“I hate to agree with Malema, but this dude literally has a Uegene (sic) Terre’Blanche tattoo.”

The image has an arrow pointing toward the tattoo in question. View the tweet here.

Tattoo is a Viking tattoo

This allegation was unfounded. A close-up of the tattoo revealed that the tattoo of the player who belonged to the Springbok squad that clinched the World Cup was that of a Viking. Another netizen shared a screenshot taken from @onetatootony on Instagram. The picture, posted in 2019, reveals that the tattoo is that of a Viking. View the post on Instagram here.

South Africans drag him on X

Netizens dragged the tweep for trying to stir controversy with his tweet.

iScathulo SePhara said:

“This is why we need to develop the public school syllabus. We need a subject called “logical thinking” and another subject: “how supporting EFF damages brain cells.”

uSthembiso remarked:

“Can’t even spell Eugene. How would you know what a Viking-inspired tattoo looks like?”

Chris suggested:

"Get a life."

Ntshieng wrote:

“Ever since the Springboks won, you guys have been so desperate to be woke and have some Steve Biko moment here on Twitter.”

Skhumbuzo suggested:

“Go get a tattoo of Mandela and go play rugby.”

Benzito fumed:

“I wish he could sue you for spreading lies.”

