Riky Rick's mural stands bold and tall under an iconic Mary Fitzgerald Square bridge in Newtown

The blue mural was painted by an award-winning muralist, DBongz, in honour of the people living with depression

Social media users were filled with nostalgia after seeing the picture, flooding memories of the Boss Zonke hitmaker

Riky Rick's mural painted by DBongz gets under a Newtown bridge gets overwhelming praise. Images: @mini_photography

When Riky Rick said we don't die, but we multiply, it was almost prophetic. His portrait was posted on the iconic arts and culture district of the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg, almost two years after he took his life due to depression.

Painting his portrait was an award-winning artist, Dbongz, who said the tribute was for people suffering from mental health illnesses.

DBongz paints a portrait of Riky Rick in Newtown

The muralist, @dbongz_one, posted the picture on his Instagram and captioned it in part:

"A heavy mural to paint. May the beautiful spirit of Riky live on. This giant did so much for the youth that it’ll be hard for the kids to ever heal from him being with us no more. His light will keep on shining."

Having suffered from depression and anxiety for like +5 years straight, I know that it’s a never ending mental battle and it’s only through God that one can find solace and a sense of peace, although darkness keeps knocking, it has never defeated the light and will never ever!

Social media users marvel at Riky Rick's Newtown portrait

His followers were blown away by the majestic portrait and the powerful tribute it carried. This is what people said:

gron_sa commented:

"Touched by this artwork and the caption."

gmsibi was grateful:

"So so beautiful… Siyabonga for capturing our boyza’s spirit."

shotby.jordan_productions remembered:

"We never die, we multiply."

tumideink witnessed:

"Uyena. I saw this piece @backtothecityfestival it's even more amazing in person."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"This is too beautiful."

@SAizaMovie recommended:

"Please teach Rasta because wow!"

