South Africans are looking back at the controversial goal scored by AmaZulu FC forward Bonginkosi Ntuli

A video of the former Mamelodi Sundowns striker slyly getting a free kick surfaced after the news of his death

Social media users looked back at the hilarious moment as tributes poured in for the footballer

Another celebrity has passed away in just the first week of November, leaving a sombre mood across the country, like the death of AmaZulu FC striker Bonginkosi Ntuli, who passed away on Sunday, 5 November.

South Africans remember Bonginkosi Ntuli for his hilarious freekick during a match with Lamontville Golden Arrows. Images: @DJNAVES, @hlubi_stone, @WWIL_M

Source: Twitter

But true to Mzansi style, there's always a way to turn lemons into lemonades, and that's what some people did when an old video of the footballer resurfaced.

Video of late Bonginkosi Ntuli's iconic penalty resurfaces

A clip of the footballer getting a free kick during a match with Golden Arrows after a handball that gets his team a goal resurfaced. After scoring, he gestures for the viewers to keep quiet about it.

A Twitter user, @hlubi_stone, shared the video and captioned it:

"RIP Bonginkosi Ntuli. You will always be famous."

Check out the video of the iconic moment below:

Mzansi remembers Bonginkosi Ntuli for his hilarious handball video

The clip brought nostalgic memories for the striker, who passed away at the age of 32 after a short battle with cancer. Here are some of the tributes that came in:

@spopovxcc was amused:

"This will forever be legendary."

@Psyrus_10false9 remembered:

"The only man to outwit Gomes."

@james_morake wondered:

"Beyond belief referee and linesman missed this."

@LetsoaloBernard was entertained:

"Lol, I knew this was gonna pop up... legendary! RIP to Bonginkosi Ntuli

@VumaZuma guessed:

"I knew I would find this here."

@elTswanzoo commented:

"Long live man."

@Gweez88 weighed-in:

"SA football is an embarrassment."

@Federationism said:

"Just Bonginkosi Ntuli things."

