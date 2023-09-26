Celebrated author Zoleka Mandela has finally lost her battle with an aggressive cancer

A statement issued by a family spokesperson, Zwelabo Mandela, confirmed that she passed away on the evening of 25 September

Tributes are pouring in for the mother of four who had a remarkably close relationship with her grandmother, the iconic Winnie Mandela

Author Zoleka Mandela passed away at 43 after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by friends and family. Images: @zolekamandela

Former president and first lady of South Africa, Nelson and Winnie Mandela's granddaughter Zoleka Mandela, finally lost her long battle with cancer on Monday, 25 September 2023, surrounded by family and friends.

Zoleka Mandela dies at 43 after long battle with cancer

A statement released by her family was posted on her Instagram account, which details the cause of her death.

Written by a family representative, Zwelabo Mandela, it says she was admitted to the hospital on 18 September for ongoing treatment for metastatic cancer to the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord.

The statement further reads:

"Recent scans revealed significant disease progression including fibrosis in the lungs as well as several emboli,"

South Africa mourns the death of Zoleka Mandela

The news of her death shocked South Africans despite the knowledge of her battling with the illness for many years. She recently celebrated 13 years of sobriety, as she checked in for her final hospital visit. Here are some of the tributes that poured in:

@___QueenBigB was saddened:

"Oh my God, those poor babies, Rest in Peace Zoe."

@Maru_Mutavha was grateful:

"She literally fought a good one not forgetting how she welcomed us all in her personal space. May her beautiful soul rest peacefully."

@Khanya_Bongeka commented:

"Zoleka suffered hey, and she put up a good fight. May her soul Rest in peace and May her loved ones be comforted."

@imaani_za_ was touched:

"Aaaaw her poor babies, she fought till the end shame."

@21Sthandwa said:

'She went through a lot akaphumule."

@Boobah_12 sent condolences:

"She fought hard; very sad for the babies. May she rest in peace."

@Dineololla wished:

"May her beautiful tenacious, courageous, gentle spirit rest in power."

@MalvinSiziba was proud:

"She did not lose her battle, she won. Rest in power fighter."

Zoleka Mandela reflects on motherhood amid battle with cancer

In another Briefly News report, the When Hope Whispers author took to her social media to reflect on her undying love for her four kids as she struggled with the illness.

She quoted an American author on a snap pictured with her baby daughter Zingce Zobuhle Mandela about how her children had her heart, regardless of her strenuous health complications.

