Zoleka was diagnosed with cancer eleven years ago and has been in and out of hospital ever since

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter's recent CT scan showed that her lung has fibrosis

The author and activist also celebrated 13 years of being sober on Instagram

Activist Zoleka Mandela opened up about her health taking a difficult turn. Image: @Mpumiln, @TrueLoveMag

Activist and author Zoleka Mandela's health took a drastic turn. She has shared a new update regarding it.

Zoleka has blood clots and fibrosis in her lung

It has been eleven long years since Nelson Mandela's granddaughter was diagnosed with cancer, and she continues to fight her health complications daily.

Zoleka recently shared that she went and did a CT scan, which later showed that she has blood clots and fibrosis in her lung.

According to ZiMoja, the activist said:

"A few weeks ago, I underwent a CT scan, revealing the presence of both blood clots and fibrosis in my lung. This discovery provides an explanation for the chest pains I had been experiencing.

"My medical oncologist has suggested a treatment plan involving blood thinners and oral chemotherapy. Fortunately, I'm immensely thankful for the fact that my condition is still manageable!"

During her recent stay at the hospital, Zoleka was injected with Neupogen, which is set to help her body produce more white cells to fight off all the infections.

Zoleka celebrates 13 years of being sober and clean

Amidst her battle with health complications, the young mother shared on her Instagram timeline that she is celebrating 13 years of sobriety and being clean. She posted a cute picture of herself and captioned it:

"11.08.2023 Today I celebrate my 13th year of SOBRIETY, 13th year of being CLEAN and SOBER!!! A Queenly reminder, “One day, you’ll tell your story of how you overcame what you went through, and it will be someone else’s survival guide.” ~ Brene Brown. Peace. Passion. Positivity. #TerminallyFree #ZolekaMandela."

See the post here:

Netizens went ahead and celebrated with the activist. Others congratulated Zoleka on her acheivement:

nwabisamm wrote:

"Well done Zo, and you’ll celebrate your 14th, 15th…38th because uYehova unawe."

mtemisi.hh said:

"Congratulations Zo.. your the true definition of a Hero."

noma_siband responded:

"13 yrs. Wooow this is so huge well done Queen."

whereislisiwe replied:

"13 years is a long time Zoe.Well done sisi."

kiri_mrsm said:

"So proud of you queen. We celebrate you."

reimagining__me wrote:

"You look beautiful mama and congratulations."

