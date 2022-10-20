Zoleka Mandela shared with her followers that she still has dreams of finding love even though she is terminally ill

The author announced that she joined Tinder to increase her chances of getting a rich man to take care of her

Her son was against the idea of online dating and suggested scouting for a rich man at African National Congress (ANC) events

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Zoleka Mandela has joined the Tinder dating site to look for a wealthy partner. Image: @zolekamandela

Source: Instagram

Zoleka Mandela was in good spirits amid struggling with her terminal cancer diagnosis. She went on her Instagram to share a cute conversation she had with her son Zwelami.

She informed him that she joined the Tinder dating website to find a wealthy man to look after her. Zwelami advised her to ditch the Tinder idea and focus on bagging a rich politician.

"My life is a movie. For more tea on my prospective dates with money-oriented males, please stay tuned. So what does someone like me enter for their details on Tinder? Terminally ill, single mother of 6, looking for a rich man (with affiliations to the ANC) to look after her before she dies? I’m asking for a friend."

Her Instagram followers were happy to see that Zoleka still had a lot of life left in her because she recently shared that her cancer is back after she had been in remission for a few years.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zalebs reported that the mother of six is on cancer treatment and mentioned in her recent posts how terrified she is to battle the terminal disease again.

"I don’t even have the words to articulate my thoughts and feelings, the words to describe how scared I am right now. What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around, I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be okay when it’s not? I’m dying … I don’t want to die."

Check out her full Instagram post below:

@mrs_amukugo09 posted:

"You will live to see your children’s children, and of course, that rich man is coming to you. He will love and take care of you wholeheartedly because you are God’s favourite child. You are destined for greatness. Good luck."

@terriebm stated:

"Hilarious, enjoy the ride and flirt on that thing. I always say every woman deserves to wake up to a good morning text or four. ❤️"

@andile1 said:

"This is so hilarious I love your sense of humour, and you are not wrong, but eish about the cadres, I don't know."

@nthabyhlonz shared:

"The terminally ill part, I wish you healing and strength Amen."

@iam_zandy_zaza commented:

"I love your sense of humour and your positive attitude towards life. You're the light in the darkness."

@mahlatsenchabeleng suggested:

"You don't need the danger that is on Tinder, go to the ANC."

@_queenlerato_ asked:

"Why am I laughing and crying at the same time?"

Zoleka Mandela celebrates massive milestone, author says her memoir ‘When hope whispers’ has sold out again

Briefly News previously reported that Zoleka Mandela has taken to her timeline to celebrate a huge milestone. The author shared that her memoir When Hope Whispers has sold out again.

She shared that all the 20 copies of her book have sold out again. Zoleka expressed gratitude to all the people who bought her book.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News