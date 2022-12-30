Internationally renowned actress Thuso Mbedu took to Instagram to reminisce about some of the great memories she experienced overseas

The actress posted a video, showing 'The Woman King' co-stars singing a happy birthday song for her in July this year

Thuso said she had planned to spend her birthday in New York but had an Iconic photoshoot, which created all those beautiful memories

Thuso Mbedu goes down memory lane. Image: @thusombedu

Source: Instagram

Legendary actress Viola Davis is seen along with three other beautiful 'The Woman King' actresses rocking black dresses as they sing for the South African actress Thuso Mbedu in a video she shared on Instagram.

The heartwarming video also shows Thuso blowing the candles just before she makes a wish. She said when she was going through her files to reflect on 2022, she realized that she had forgotten to post the video on her social media platforms. She added:

"The plan was to be in New York on this day but it was the only day where all five of us would be available for this iconic photo shoot, and it also happened to be my birthday (in July). Always grateful for these lifetime memories.”

In the comments section, people shared heartwarming messages admiring the video. @thesamurider said:

" such a wholesome and beautiful moment- I had to sing along and doing a lil bop for you ✨"

@ncedojoja commented;

"You WILL dine and wine with Kings and Queens"... Mukholwe uJehova uma ekhuluma nawe, ngoba uma esethi uyayenza into yakhe, uvele abukise stroooong! WE ARE OUR WILDEST DREAMS. WE ARE OUR ANCESTORS WILDEST DREAM! #BlackChildExcellence "

@behumblej:

"Thanks for sharing this precious moment with us and I hope you all remain Sisters For Life!"

