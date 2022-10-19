Mmabatho Montsho celebrated her birthday, and South Africans showed up in droves to celebrate with her

The actress is a beloved South African TV favourite who is treasured by many as their first crush

Mmabatho was happy about her birthday when she posted a photo that received a lot of attention from netizens who realised what day it was

Mmabatho celebrated getting older, and many of her fans joined in. The beloved actress was flooded with sweet messages as people celebrated her life.

Mmabatho Montsho had a flood of messages from South Africans who wished her a happy birthday. Image: Instagram/@montshotheblack

Source: Instagram

The actress was a South African staple as she appeared on Rhythm City. Many fans commented fond memories of her as they reacted to her birthday post.

Mmabatho Montsho celebrates getting older

Mmabatho was born on 19 October, and she had her 39th birthday. To celebrate her day, she shared a picture of herself wearing a long-sleeved black short dress and throwing her hands up. She captioned the photo:

"Birthday smiles for me. Cheers to another year!"

Many of Mmabatho's fans wished her a happy birthday. Some peeps remembered she was their childhood crush and said her birthday was extra special for them.

Mmabatho's celebrity friend Terry Pheto commented with her birthday wishes. She wrote:

"Happiest Birthday my fave! Cheers to you."

@Proph_Budmon commented:

"Ngl, this was my first celeb crush. I remember crying so much thinking she legit had cancer in real life."

@ZenizoleGqada commented:

"Happy birthday, Lumka. Love you loads, ke sisi."

OnaNkabinde commented:

"Happiest of birthdays to my favorite. My forever woman crush."

@mooi_king commented:

"Happy birthday crush."

@somi_asiphe commented:

"Happy birthday beautiful!"

@nyambose commented:

"That was not just an ordinary day, it was the Best Day! You are truly a treasure and that's why I say, Happy Best Day"

@joevannitrap commented:

"Happy Birthday, wishing you long life and prosperity, open doors, favour, good health, and success in everything you do, may your light never dim!"

@hypemanorg commented:

"Happy birthday to you lovely lady, miss seeing you on our screens."

