Zozibini Tunzi is 29 years old today, with the former Miss Universe commemorating the special day in an Instagram post

The gorgeous Xhosa woman shared a stunning head and shoulders snap of herself wearing traditional African attire

Zozi continues to impress Mzansi and made her acting debut this year in ‘The Woman King’, which stars award-winning American actress, Viola Davis

Zozibini Tunzi is celebrating her 29th birthday today, 18 September, and shared a lovely picture on social media to commemorate the special day.

Zozibini Tunzi received well-wishes from many stars. Image: zozitunzi.

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous woman has already achieved so much in her young years and was crowned Miss SA and, thereafter, Miss Universe in 2019.

Zozibini also made her acting debut in 2022 and was cast in ‘The Woman King’, which is a historical film that stars award-winning actress and producer, Viola Davis.

The radiant woman, who studied public relations at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), is also a model and continues to be a symbol of African beauty, poise and grace.

Zozi posted a lovely head and shoulders photograph on Instagram wearing traditional African attire and received so many well-wishes from social media users.

The caption of the babe’s post was filled with self-love and read:

“HBD ke sisi. Love you loads!”

Let’s take a look at the lovely snap and peruse some notable reactions from Insta peeps, many of whom are famous faces themselves:

Thando Thabethe said:

“Happy happy.”

Jessica Nkosi reacted:

“Happy birthday, love.”

Samkelo Ndlovu added:

“Happy birthday.”

lootlove2 wrote:

“Happy birthday, Zozi!”

ahrdtn983 sent kind wishes to the former beauty queen:

“Happy birthday to you. Love you so much, queen.”

jjk_bw posted:

“Forever our Miss Universe.”

Source: Briefly News