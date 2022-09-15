Rolene Strauss has taken to Instagram to open up about how challenging long-distance relationships can be, having been in one herself for six years

The former Miss World then offered helpful tips to couples hoping to make their connections work

Mzansi peeps loved the former pageant winner’s advice, with many sharing their experiences with long-distance relationships

Rolene Strauss has taken to the socials to share some of the challenges she faced when she was in a long-distance relationship with her hubby.

Rolene Strauss and her husband, D'Niel Strauss were in a long-distance relationship. Image: rolenestrauss/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, the former Miss World noted that she was in a long-distance connection with her spouse, D’Niel Strauss, for six years:

“We were married for two years and parents for one year, and Miss SA and Miss World happened in between. That time in our lives was not easy, but we made it through.”

Rolene then shared three tips for couples trying to make their long-distance relationships work, explaining that committing to each other, living in the present and building a solid foundation were the keys to success, adding:

“Gentle reminder: A long-distance relationship could be a blessing in disguise.”

Commenting on the 30-year-old’s post, social media users had some interesting reactions.

Let’s take a peek at the former beauty queen’s post and comments from Insta users:

leanne.crossman said:

“Yes. My hubby and I dated from my first year. We studied in different towns. Our entire relationship was long distance. But we are so much stronger for it. We got married just after we finished studying. 13 years and 3 kids later, we’re delighted.”

Joshkalisa added:

“Beautiful message to read. Thanks for sharing your personal experience, especially on this important matter.”

ma.rlene596 reacted:

“Rolene, I’m touched by your inspiring romance and life goals. Well done.”

