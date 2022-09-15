After praying hard, one lady is very thankful about obtaining her dream job, sharing a video online of herself driving off to work

In the clip, TikTok user, fatima_zee21 smiled widely, wiping away a tear or two as she happily made her way to her new place of employment

The kindest congratulatory messages poured in for the gorgeous young mommy from netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In an online video widely shared and interacted with, one pretty mom showed how emotional she was after landing the job she’s always dreamed of.

The stunning mom is emotional after obtaining the job she has always wanted. Image: fatima_zee21/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The hun made the clip as she headed off to work in her own car and explained through captions that she prayed hard for the opportunity to drive to work at the job she’s always wanted.

Being employed in South Africa is such a big blessing, and having the ability to drive to your place of work in the comfort of a car is straight-up stellar.

TikTok user, fatima_zee21’s post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I got the job! This morning I get to drive to the job I prayed and fasted for.”

TikTok peeps flooded the lovely lady’s post with sweet messages. Let’s take a peek at her video, that gained over 246k views thus far, and some reactions from netizens:

LaDuyazaZn said:

“I’m crying with you, dadewethu. Look at God's timing. Congratulations, sis.”

Lerato Matlabe45 is hopeful:

“I needed to see this. I am also in the process of fasting and prayer. Congratulations!”

Marigold Tapelo reacted:

“I hope and pray the environment is healthy for you. May God continue to carry you.”

Self-employed single mom grinds hard delivering lunch boxes to schools after losing job, SA reacts with pride

Meanwhile, in another inspiring story about female success, Briefly News also reported on a single mother who isn’t allowing unemployment to get her down and created her own business making school lunches.

The loving parent has been jobless for two years, noting that her passion for food and kiddies led her to pursue the business. Social media users were inspired by the loving momma making things happen for herself and commended her efforts to create a great life.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News