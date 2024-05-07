The frustration of Amakhosi fans has reached an all-time high ahead of their PSL match against TS Galaxy on Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Kaizer Chiefs has endured a tough season after 11 losses have left them holding a loose grip on the eighth position on the log

Chiefs fans took to social media to voice their frustrations as the club struggles to qualify for the season-opening MTN Top 8 tournament next season

It has been a tough season for Kaizer Chiefs after 11 losses in the PSL.

Frustrated Kaizer Chiefs fans have no confidence the side can finish in the top eight with four games left to play.

The Amakhosi will face TS Galaxy on Tuesday, 7 May 2024, while fans have called for the Motaung family, who own the club, to step down.

Kaizer Chiefs have struggled this season

Chiefs will face Galaxy on Tuesday, 7 May, as confirmed in the tweet below:

Chiefs have lost four of their last five matches, conceding ten goals and only scoring three, while they did enjoy some relief by beating SuperSport United 2-1 on Friday, 27 April.

With four games left to play, Chiefs have 33 points and can still be overtaken by relegation-threatened Richard's Bay in 15th place, who have 23 points.

Fans say Galaxy will win

Amakhosi supporters vented their frustrations on social media, calling the club the 'Gift of the Givers FC' ahead of the match against Galaxy.

Sabelo says Chiefs should not even pitch for the match:

"Why don't you guys just give your opponents these remaining points? Rather than wasting your time and money going to play."

Kenneth is hopeful:

"You will win this one."

Dr MuVenda has low expectations:

"Another day to cry."

Cozmino backs Chiefs:

"All the best boys."

Ntobeko Nyawo has no hope:

“TS Galaxy straight win.”

Bozi has already given up:

"Not going to watch and not going to wish you bad. I will start again next season. I am content."

Mpho Nhlapo is pessimistic:

"Another three points for the opponents."

Modipadi Cally has conceded defeat:

"Another loss. Good luck to them, though they enjoy losing. It must be nice."

Luzuko Barkly predicts a loss:

"Another day, another happiness loading from the Gift of the Givers FC."

Mbazo is frustrated:

"How I wish @TSGALAXYFC could give you a big hiding so that you sink deeper into the #DstvPrem log standings."

Rui Vitoria is the leading candidate for the Kaizer Chiefs job

As reported by Briefly News, Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria is the new leading candidate for the Kaizer Chiefs job next season.

Chiefs are looking for a new coach next season, and a long list of names has been mentioned, which has frustrated fans to no end.

