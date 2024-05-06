Limpopo-side Magesi FC secured promotion to the PSL after beating MIford FC 3-1 on Sunday, 5 May 2024

The victory not only secured promotion but also guaranteed the National First Division title for the side coached by Clinton Larsen

Local football fans took to social media to congratulate Magesi and their coach Larsen after gaining promotion with two games to spare

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Magesi FC secured promotion to the PSL. Image: Mzansi Diski Reports

Source: Facebook

Magesi FC will be a new name in the PSL next season after they secured promotion following a 3-1 victory over Milford FC on Sunday, 5 May 2024.

The Limpopo-based side will hope to make an impact in the competition dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns, who last week won their seventh successive league title.

Magesi earn PSL promotion

Magesi is the newest PSL side, as confirmed by the tweet below:

Speaking to FARPost, Magesi chairman Solly Makhubela was pleased his side achieved the goal they set themselves at the start of the season.

Makhubela said:

"I listen to them [coach Larsen and his staff], and where I need to suggest, I do so, but the final decision comes from the management and the coach. Not just me. The mandate was for them to win the league via straight promotion, not the playoffs.”

Last season, Polokwane earned promotion to the PSL and the side have done well, as they currently sit ninth on the log level with Mzansi giants Kaizer Chiefs.

While next season will be a first for Magesi, it marks a PSL return for coach Clinton Larsen who mentored side such as Bloemfontein Celtic, Polokwane and Lamoteville Golden Arrows.

Fans cannot wait to see Magesi FC in action

Bricco Buccaneer is a fan:

"Congratulations to the best team."

Sandile Mlangeni is happy to see Larsen back in the PSL:

"I'm most happy for the coach more especially. This is awesome."

Sibo Khuboni Nkwenkwezi hopes for the best:

"Congratulations are in order and wishing you luck."

Bheki Bhizaz backs Magesi:

"Congrats to Mr Larsen and his team Magesi FC."

Mana Ketlo Bontle is happy to see another Limpopo side:

"Third Limpopo team. Congratulations."

Stellenbosch FC hopes to finish PSL season strong

As reported by Briefly News, high flying PSL side Stellenbosch FC are looking to secure a place in the CAF Champions League by finishing second on the PSL log.

Stellies are currently second, three points ahead of Orlando Pirates with four matches left to play till the season ends.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News