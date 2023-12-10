Kaizer Chiefs played against Polokwane City, and they were determined to get a second chance at the DStv Premiership

The South African teams faced each other at Peter Mokaba Stadium in an enthralling soccer match

Kaizer Chiefs fans had much to say after seeing Kaizer Chiefs' performance, especially Pule Mmodi

POLOKWANE - Kaizer Chiefs faced off against Polokwane City. Pule Mmodi, from Amakhosi, was the hero as he gave fans some hope.

Kaizer Chiefs fans were raving after the match. Many people gave Pule Mmodi his flowers for his standing performance in the game against Polokwane City.

Kaizer Chiefs slay against Polokwane City

Peter Mokaba Stadium was action-packed on 90 December 2023. Kaizer Chiefs won 1-0 after Peter Modi scored 51 min into the game.

What is Kaizer Chief's latest ranking?

According to Hollywood Bets, the Chiefs are in fifth position after winning against Polokwane City. They have 20 points for 14 games, while Polokwane City is in 10th place with 17 points with the same amount of matches played.

SA applauds Kaizer Chiefs

Many people were divided to see Kaizer Chiefs clinch victory. Online users applauded players who were impressive in the game.

Nceba Davids said:

"It's about time that Chiefs players gets serious about their reasons to be in the club's payroll,they must pick up their socks and bring the team where it belongs."

Zolisa Mateyise commented:

"I was impressed by Ngcobo, Modi and Vuma particularly Ngcobo when he was commanding in the middle field. That is the best performance I have seen from him."

Hulisani Roddy Sidogi wrote:

"He is working on his best XI, he is a good coach."

Lubabalo Mgontshongo joked:

"At least top eight nyana because league already gone lol."

Melusi Siyabonga Kubheka gushed:

"AmaKhosi Ajabulile."

Kaizer Chiefs' makes a bold coaching move

