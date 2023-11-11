Age-old football rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will have an epic face-off in the DStv Premiership

The two legendary South African football teams will be fighting to earn points in the league, and Kaizer Chief is in the lead already

Netizens had a spirited discussion about which team between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs stands a better chance of winning

JOHANNESBURG - The FNB stadium will be filled with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans. The teams in South Africa will have an epic face-off in the DStv Premiership.

The Soweto Derby will have Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in a face-off for three points in the DStv Premiership. Image

Source: Getty Images

Orlando Pirates is lagging behind Kaizer Chiefs in the 10th spot in the league. Amakahosi are at number seven in in league, and their rivals only need two points to catch up.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates head to battle

The iconic Soweto Derby is all the rave as Amakhosi will play against Orlando Pirates on 11 November 2023. The soccer team will battle it out to earn three points in the DStv Premiership.

According to Sunday World, if Orlando wins, they will have back-to-back wins in the season. Chiefs are looking to rise in the rankings.

SA excited for Soweto Derby

Soccer fans said they are hoping for an exciting match. A video posted on Twitter showed them taking to the streets to get hyped for the Soweto Derby.

Thabang Mashile commented:

"I just hope it will rise to the occasion with goals scored, anyway may the best team win at end of the day."

Thomas Mtwa added:

"Let's hope it doesn't end at 0-0 after kuleqwenwe i-90minutes yonke."

Mike Msenti predicted:

"One one score."

Bongani Mgubela gushed:

"The biggest fixture in the SA soccer calendar. We're talking about a full house at Africa's biggest stadium (FNB)."

Kaizer Chiefs coach sacked

Amakhosi has gone through big changes as Molefi Ntseki was sacked after failing as coach. The team got Cavin Johnson to hopefully lead them to victory.

Bucs win MTN8 cup against Sundowns

Briefly News Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates were the talk of the town in KZN for their MTN8 finals. The soccer teams put on a nailbiting show at Moses Mabidha stadium.

Orlando Pirates played the game after losing the DSTV Premiership in September 2023. On the other hand, Mamelodi Sundowns was on a winning roll despite some controversies.

