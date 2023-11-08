The Springboks trophy tour seems to have knocked the wind out of the rugby players after basking in SA's attention for a week

The South African rugby team has gone viral for the looking tired after their national Webb Ellis Cup tour

Online users thought it was fascinating to see the difference between Damian Willemse and the other rugby players in a funny TikTok video

Mass euphoria following the Rugby World Cup victory has left the South African rugby team quite exhausted. The Springboks' trophy tour in Durban, Johannesburg, Eastern Cape and Cape Town was filled with notable moments.

Springboks in a TikTok video went viral when fans saw Damian Willemse looking energetic with his exhausted teammates. Images: Julian Finney - World Rugby/ Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

Online users saw viral moments from the Springboks upon their triumphant return. One particular Springbok player, Damian Wilemse, appeared to have more than enough energy left.

TikTok video shows tired Springboks

In a TikTok video shared by @newsnexussa, the Springboks team looks exhausted. 25-year-old Damian Willemse seemed ready to continue celebrating.

Watch the clip below:

South Africans show love to Springboks

The video was well-received by many, with viewers finding Damian Willemse hilarious. Online users encouraged the Springboks to rest and take a well-deserved break.

Fred argued:

"Yassi they could have let them rest for a week atleast and do this trips after… the championship won’t go anywhere."

MBP said:

"The others must be older."

AndiZhane James wrote:

"Damian is the friend that doesn't know when to go home after groove."

elkupamusic commented:

"Maybe Damian is the only single one in the team vibes 24/7. Living stress free."

mfundo nomfiey added:

"The man on his left is fed up guys."

Alyssa speculated:

"Damian is that friend that wants to go the the fourth location at 6 am."

Bernice Lambert joked:

"Staying drunk means no hangover. I know what Damian is doing."

Springboks tour around South Africa

The Springboks' tour covered various locations, including East London, Durban, and Cape Town. One of the most memorable moments was when a fan threw a rugby ball that accidentally struck Rachel Kolisi during the tour without her husband.

Coconut Kelz feels sorry for exhausted Springboks

Briefly News previously reported that it has been over a week since the national rugby team returned from France with the coveted Webb Ellis Cup after winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup in a clash with New Zealand.

Since their warm homecoming welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport, the Boks have been touring the country, meeting and greeting excited fans, but award-winning satirist Coconut Kelz thinks they've had enough.

She took to her TikTok and posted a video where the Springboks are travelling from Cape Town to Durban looking drained and shared it on Twitter (X app).

