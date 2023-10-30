Springbok fans in New Zealand celebrated their team's victory in a hilarious TikTok video

The video shows the family cheering and shouting as the Springboks play their best and defend their Rugby World Cup title

South Africans on social media reacted to the video with banter, joking about how brave the family was to be so joyful in the country of the losing team

Springbok fans are incredibly proud of their team and country, and winning the Rugby World Cup has been a huge moment for national pride.

A video captured Springbok fans celebrating joyfully in New Zealand. Image: @fahimamajiet

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows SA fans celebrating in New Zealand

A South African family enjoying the Rugby World Cup final in New Zealand had netizens laughing out loud.

A TikTok video shared by @fahimamajiet shows the family watching the game on the big screen at a restaurant as they shout and scream with joy as the Springboks played their very best during the thrilling final and defended their title of the #RWC champs yet again.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts with banter to the video

Many netizens were entertained by the family and joked about how brave the Mzansi family was to be so joyful in the country of the losing team, New Zealand.

lesedbku5dx replied:

"Ni safety kodwa? ."

gcoh1 replied:

"Nizoxoshwa nina apho."

Dash wrote:

"Amahloni dololo."

Amethystgof commented:

"Izinhloni ziphi guys ."

user781223303981 said:

"Kwaze kwa Awkward ."

Mimi commented:

"Isibindi esikini ngiyasesaba."

Khanyizzles commented:

"Kwaze kwa tense bandla ."

