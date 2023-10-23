TikTok user @uncle_bhubs shared a funny commentary of the Springboks' semi-final game against England, using Nelson Mandela's distinct accent

The entertaining video went viral, with many netizens amused by @uncle_bhubs' humour and banter

The video is a reminder of the joyful pride that rugby fans feel when they see the Springboks perform well and qualify for the Rugby World Cup finals

The Springboks' win against England in the semi-final game was nothing short of a nail-biting miracle.

A man used Nelson Mandela's voice to hilariously narrate the Rugby World Cup semi-final. Image: Thomas Imo, Getty Images, @uncle_bhubs/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Man narrates rugby semi-final in Mandela's voice

Narrating the final minutes of the action-packed game was TikTokker @uncle_bhubs, who shared funny commentary using Nelson Mandela's distinct accent.

He can be heard poking funny jabs at the Bokke's opponent and cheering our favourite boys in green and gold as they secured their spot in the Rugby World Cup final.

Watch the funny video below:

The joyful pride of rugby fans following the Springboks' performance in the Rugby World Cup and qualifying for the finals has been immense.

Mzansi reacted with humour to the video

Qualifying for the Rugby World Cup final is a major accomplishment for any team, but it is especially meaningful for the Springboks.

Many netizens were amused by @uncle_bhubs video and banter and responded with funny comments to the post.

Nelly Buruwrote:

"Kanti ninjani eSouth Ahh!?."

Keitumetse Mokhaneli commented:

"A tsoha bafung Mandela."

Neo asked:

"Were you impersonating Mandela in the beginning?"

zeenhleh replied:

"I’m sure god looks at South Africa and be like ngaze ngayithwalela ngale country ."

Nosi❤️ said:

"No, amaSouth Africans ahlule."

Skhumbuzo Mbheki replied:

"Mandela effect."

responded:

"''Have you ever sacrificed rent money?'."

Thandolwenkosi♡ commented:

"Nelson Mandela."

Mzansi man speaks Afrikaans to support Springboks

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a man watching the nail-biting Rugby World Cup quarter-finals match with much anticipation has social media users laughing out loud.

The footage posted by Kabelo Moumakwe (@kabelomoumakwe) shows him wearing his Springboks supporter's jersey as he watches the Bokke play against France while standing on a fancy chair and watching the TV up close.

Kabelo can even be heard speaking in Afrikaans as he excitedly watches the thrilling game, crossing his fingers that the Springboks make it to the semi-finals

