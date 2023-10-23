Some messages from slain South African rapper, AKA, have resurfaced since the Rugby World Cup

Netizens have been reposting Supa Mega's old tweets, giving support to the Springboks

Best known for his performances while wearing the national flag around his neck, Mzansi was filled with emotion

AKA's old tweets supporting the Springboks resurfaced after their win against England. Images: @akaworldwide, @springboks, @pixelkollective

Source: UGC

Supa Mega is still living on even beyond the grave. This time, he sent love to his beloved rugby national team, the Springboks.

AKA shows love and support for the Springboks in old tweets

Tweets of the Jealousy rapper have been reposted on Twitter, now known as X, from various accounts, with the rapper pledging his support for the Bokkes.

One came from the controversial @ChrisExcel012i, who reposted a tweet from 2019 which motioned for Bafana Bafana to be handed over to the rugby team's manager for three years.

Check out the tweet below:

Another was reposted by digital media outlet MDN NEWS, which reposted Mega, saying that anyone who failed to put respect on the Springbok's name should be criminally charged.

Here is the tweet below:

Social media users agree with AKA's Springbok tweets from 2019

The tweets resurfaced just in time as the Boks made Mzansi beam with pride. Here are some of the comments that came in:

@Tlali_BI agreed with Mega:

"Understandably so. I mean the Springboks always always play with their heart and souls out there. They know what it means to wear that jersey."

@va_happ praised:

"Bhova never missed and was always on point #longlivesupermega live long."

@SelbyNhleko threw shade:

"Springboks are true patriots they are fighting for this country not these things called Bafana Bafana."

@IamthabangK said:

"AKA was ahead, no cap. That guy was clever and very wise. Goat."

Somizi Mhlongo thanks Gogo Maweni for Springbok's win

In more Rugby World Cup stories on Briefly News, A-Lister Somizi gave celebrity sangoma the props for the Boks making it to the finals.

The weekend's showdown between Mzansi and England had people on the edge of their seats. When the boys won the match, SomG left people in stitches with his Gogo Maweni vs Harry Potter war.

Source: Briefly News