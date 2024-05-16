Social media users have sided with the Sasolburg woman who was captured on video removing ANC posters

The video, shared on social media, shows the older woman taking down an ANC poster with her crutch

The ruling party's Fezile Dabi Region has reportedly filed a criminal complaint against the woman

Social media users empathised with the Sasolburg woman caught on video removing ANC election posters. Images: Stock Images

Netizens have sided with the granny removing ANC Election posters in Sasolburg, Free State.

ANC lays complaint against Sasolburg granny

The ruling party’s Fezile Dabi Region has reportedly filed a criminal complaint against the woman who was recorded taking down the posters.

The video shared by on X depicted the woman removing an election poster with her crutch and the ANC volunteer recording the incident, questioning the woman about her actions:

The incident reportedly took place on 14 May 2024.

Netizens side with Sasolburg granny

Many South Africans who watched the clip expressed that while they may disagree with the woman’s actions, they deemed her reason valid.

@ka_madesi said:

“Lol, I don’t agree with people removing posters. But I’m sorry, this woman is right ”

@_mashesha stated:

“She will not go to jail, we all know that, and he is definitely right about what she says about the ANC; that too we all know it.”

@PravinMustGo added:

“We can forgive ugogo in this case; she had a valid reason ”

@ammpike explained:

“I condemn her intolerance of the posters but her response to the question is correct.”

@BenMenziwa

“She speaks facts though ”

