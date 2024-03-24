African National Congress (ANC) volunteers across the country are gearing up for a massive mobilisation effort to reach every voter's doorstep

Door-to-door campaigners are anticipated to assure potential voters that there is a plan in place to eliminate loadshedding by the end of 2024

The ANC is making every effort to win over more voters as election day draws near, employing various strategies and initiatives

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. Beginning her 13-year-long career at ENCA, she honed her reporting skills and coverage of crime and court cases, which she further developed at the Citizen Newspaper, African News Network and Newzroom Afrika. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email: trisha.pillay@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

The ANC is set to do door-to-door campaigns throughout South Africa. Images: @Olympia De Maismon

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa approaches the 2024 elections, ANC volunteers are preparing for door-to-door campaigns.

ANC volunteers get ready

According to TimesLIVE, the ANC volunteers are ready to answer important questions about issues like power cuts, jobs, money, immigration issues, and poverty.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

As election day draws closer, the ruling party pulls out all the stops to woe voters. The ANC's recent election performance has also raised eyebrows. In the 2021 local elections, the ruling party's vote share dropped below 50% for the first time since 1994, signalling a shift in political dynamics.

The ANC's popularity has dropped due to corruption scandals and a slow economy, causing frustration among the urban middle class. Meanwhile, poor communities call for improved services, weakening the ANC's grip.

Mzansi shares views

While the ANC is taking it to the streets, many are not convinced that the ruling party can change a country with challenges caused under its rule.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Bongani Mgubela joked:

"I will give them access only if they bring KFC."

@Molefe Al Patron Maile said:

"The ANC volunteers should not tell lies! Highlight the successes delivered by the ANC."

@Khulekani Kahongoza commented:

"I will vote for Anc even if they did not present their manifesto or do door 2 door."

@Carol Botha shared:

"I have a right to remain silent."

@Bude Williams expressed:

"And I will make coffee for them and take my bench chair ask them lot of questions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemns the DA for seeking foreign election observers

In a related story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the DA's request for Western countries to monitor South Africa's upcoming elections.

Ramaphosa defended South Africa's election monitoring track record by representatives from reputable organisations.

Citizens weighed in with mixed reactions, some supporting the DA's initiative while others questioned the necessity of foreign involvement.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News