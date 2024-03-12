President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the DA's request for Western countries to monitor South Africa's upcoming elections

Ramaphosa defended South Africa's election monitoring track record by representatives from reputable organisations

Citizens weighed in with mixed reactions, with some supporting the DA's initiative while others questioned the necessity of foreign involvement

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a speech at the ANC conference at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Image: Wikus de Wet

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed strong disapproval of the DA. He accused the party of attempting to involve foreign powers in South Africa's electoral process.

According to TimesLIVE, Ramphosa described the move as "disingenuous" and criticised the DA for undermining the country's sovereignty.

DA requests for poll observers

This comes after the DA's shadow minister of international relations, Emma Powell, wrote to Western countries, including the US, urging them to send election observers to South Africa.

Ramaphosa defends SA's track record

Ramaphosa defended South Africa's history of election monitoring and cited past successful oversight by representatives from organisations like the UN and SADC.

South Africans took to social media to express their opinions. Reactions ranged from support for the DA's initiative to scepticism about involving foreign observers.

Read a few comments below:

Zolisa Bukani said:

"They need only to ensure the integrity of the election. If there's nothing to hide why the harsh words Mr President?"

Mthokozisi Sikhondze mentioned:

"This should tell all of us citizens of SA that this country belongs to the USA. There's no democracy whatsoever we're still colonized."

Elias Kobo wrote:

"I do not trust the IEC and the election independent observers from our country. They are prone to corruption."

Rajiv Singh stated:

"But the ruling party mortgaged SA to the Guptas a while back."

Junain Xavier de Monk added:

"It's not often one can agree with Cyril but these clowns are asking a state who is well known for meddling in the elections of other countries, to make sure that nobody meddles in ours."

Ashbel Ramsay added:

"Shameful DA."

ANC raises alarm over leaked election lists

In another article, Briefly News reported that the ANC has slammed the leaking of its election lists and says it will continue to speak for itself on who gets to represent the party.

In a statement released on Saturday, the party says the lists, circulating on social media, appear to emanate from the IEC online candidate nomination system.

