The African National Congress is disappointed that its candidate list has been leaked and is circulating on social media

The ANC has reported its concerns to the IEC after discovering that the names have been circulating online.

The ruling party is worried about the unauthorised release of personal information

The African National Congress cites concerns over the breach in the system. Images: @DarrenStewart

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has slammed the leaking of its election lists and says it will continue to speak for itself on who gets to represent the party.

ANC condemns leak

In a statement released on Saturday, the party says the lists, circulating on social media, appear to emanate from the IEC online candidate nomination system.

The party raised concerns about the unauthorised release of personal information, possibly violating the Protection of Personal Information Act. The ruling party added that it wants the IEC to investigate and hold the person responsible.

According to Newzroom Afrika the IEC confirmed the internal leak was from one of its employees and an internal inquiry has since been instituted.

Political parties and independent candidates intended to contest the 2024 polls had to race to beat the 5 pm deadline on Friday to hand in their nomination documentation.

South Africans call for answers

People across the country have voiced concerns over the leakage of the ANC candidate list.

Read some of the reactions:

@Jack98764321 shared:

"All the ANC criminals on a page.

@enock12313926 said:

"That is criminality. Well, I wish to say this as my governing party. Please consider insourcing all government and municipal works."

@my_ballie commented:

"They're part of it and got a cut on every tender being dished to comrades!"

@smajadibodu1 explained:

"Your comrades are your bosses. They are the ones abusing you as a worker and their voter. Know your ANC."

@dav83zwane expressed:

"Recycle thieves of a new dawn.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s parliament exit fuels speculation

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who decided not to return to Parliament.

Dlamini-Zuma thanked the ruling party for giving her countless leadership positions.

Her choice to step aside sparked heated reactions, with citizens wondering how her absence would impact ANC's leadership.

