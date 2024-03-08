African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma decided not to return to Parliament

Dlamini-Zuma thanked the ruling party for giving her countless leadership positions over the years

Her choice to step aside sparked heated reactions, with citizens wondering how her absence will impact ANC's leadership

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a longstanding member of the ANC NEC announced that she will not return to Parliament.

Her decision comes after the finalisation of electoral lists by political parties ahead of the upcoming elections.

Making room for others

Dlamini-Zuma explains her rationale for stepping aside. She told SABCNews that it is important to allow other party members to serve.

“I said that I’m not going to Parliament and I’m not going to Parliament because as you dance you must also give other people a chance."

She reflected on her extensive tenure in government and expressed gratitude for the opportunities she has received.

Mzansi weighs in

Dlamini-Zuma's announcement triggered a flurry of reactions on social media. Some citizens hailed her decision as a gesture of selflessness and others are happy to see her go.

Read a few comments below:

Martin Leboko said:

"Good luck. That's true leadership."

Chamunorwa Nyoni mentioned:

"Well done give the young generation a chance to take the country forward."

Fikile Nozombile wrote:

"She is going to MK."

Mike Snashall posted:

"She has plenty of Zupta money hidden away. "

James Saltana stated:

"Even her grandchildren won’t be able to finish her pension."

Dan Lebepe added:

"Good riddance."

Erens Maake typed:

"This is not surprising. I think some of the members will not trust her any more after voting against the leader Cyril Ramaphosa."

David Shabangu noted:

"She made it clear that she was going to retire from government. Anyway, I thank her contributions in shaping the lives of people as it is today

