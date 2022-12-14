Anele Mdoda recently took to Twitter to praise the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister and ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, saying she is courageous

Many people did not agree with the TV presenter and shared in the comments section why they believe she is not worth the praise

The MP has been making a lot of headlines recently after she reportedly became the first ANC MP to vote with the opposition to adopt the Section 89 independent panel report

IOL reported that on Tuesday 13 December, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma became one of the first four MPs that voted for the adoption of section 89 Phala Phala resort, at the National Assembly.

The MPs that were gathered at the National Assembly, discussed the Section 89 panel report which reportedly found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution and broken anti-corruption laws.

Since the news broke, many people including Anele Mdoda have shared their opinions about Nkosazana on social media. Anele wrote:

"NDZ has balls of steel. Give her that much."

Reacting to Anele's tweet, @_Lephi responded:

"No she doesn't. She's factional like all of them. When it was previous President she was lashing out at people for not towing the party line. Now she sings a different tune."

@tsitso09 wrote:

"Anybody who has nothing to loose, and supposed to be on pension can do that. Let alone sitting with piles of money amassed over years of being a Minister and a stint at AU.Let's stop confusing others by praising mediocrity. Zuma was far worse than Cyril and yet she supported him."

@mpilo_shabalala said:

"Not really, just another opportunist wanting to gain support for pretending to stand for what's "right". Unfortunately no one cares about "right" in the ANC, it's just another factional battle. I wish you can stop praising anything that has ANC on it, maybe we'd stop loadshedding."

