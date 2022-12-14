Cornet Mamabolo has said his final goodbye to The River viewers after his villainous character of Lerumo was written off the show

The former Skeem Saam actor, who played the role for only two months, said he agreed to play the role because it was for a short period of time as he's busy with his businesses

The viewers of the show took to Cornet's comment section and praised him for nailing the character they loved to hate

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Cornet Mamabolo has exited The River. The former Skeem Saam actor portrayed the character of a villain named Lerumo in the 1Magic telenovela.

Cornet Mamabolo has bid farewell to 'The River'. Image: @cornetmamabolo

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Cornet penned a lengthy post in which he thanked the producers of the show for giving him an opportunity to showcase his acting talent. He also thanked the viewers of the show for their support.

ZAlebs reports that the star joined the soapie about two months back. The publication reports that he said the reason he agreed to play the character was because it was a short stint as he's focused on his businesses.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Viewers praise Cornet Mamabolo for nailing the role

The fans of the telenovela took to Cornet's comment section to share their thoughts on his touching goodbye. Many sang the actor's praises.

sylvester_ms4 wrote:

"You owned the role, bro... I would've loved to see a changed Lerumo though."

iamkhumbu_s said:

"And we hated you shame!! You did exceptionally well."

lesibanarakgotho commented:

"I almost hated you but remembered that you are just acting. O e sharpile poi."

boithato_aphiwe wrote:

"You really had he role tied up and you made it your own... The villain we love to hate."

manziphindile said:

"You nailed the character."

dez.bhako added:

"You really killed that part as much as you were killing those women bro."

The Daily Show: Trevor Noah bids emotional farewell

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah bid farewell on The Daily Show. The world-renowned media personality hosted the TV shows for the last time on Thursday, 8 December.

The South African-born comedian has been presenting the American show for the past seven years. In the final episode, TshisaLIVE reports that the superstar was emotional when he big farewell to his viewers and live audience.

Trevor Noah expressed gratitude to millions of viewers who watched the show when he was hosting it. He said they couldn't even get enough people to fill an audience when they started the show, adding that he doesn't take his supporters for granted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News