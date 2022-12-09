South African-born TV host and comedian Trevor Noah was very emotional when he bid farewell on The Daily Show on Thursday

The superstar expressed gratitude to his supporters for watching the American show for the past seven years and for showing him love when he first started hosting it

Reacting to his final episode with the show, Trevor's fans shared that they'll miss him because they started watching The Daily Show because of him

Trevor Noah has bid farewell on The Daily Show. The world-renowned media personality hosted the TV shows for the last time on Thursday, 8 December.

The South African-born comedian has been presenting the American show for the past seven years. In the final episode, TshisaLIVE reports that the superstar was emotional when he big farewell to his viewers and live audience.

Trevor Noah expressed gratitude to millions of viewers who watched the show when he was hosting it. He said they couldn't even get enough people to fill an audience when they started the show, adding that he doesn't take his supporters for granted.

Trevor Noah's viewers react to the final episode

Trevor's followers took to YouTube to share their thoughts on the final episode and his final remarks. Many said they'll miss their fave.

Owolabi Tobi wrote:

"We love you, Trevor. My support is unwavering."

Mr Dfsrkt commented:

"You are the reason I started watching late night talk shows. Love your show specifically the in between cuts where you answer questions from audience or share your view on an incident. Will miss your humor, infinite wisdom."

TATUM said:

"I remember when you first became the host and I said to myself, 'Wow, this is who we needed', and now that it’s over I couldn’t agree more with that feeling. Thank you, Trevor."

Monica Johnson wrote:

"You will be so sorely missed. Thank you for the shout-out of black women. I was already in tears with you leaving but cried even harder feeling seen and recognized by you. As you have so many times over the years, you use your platform to so eloquently convey the thoughts of many from the collective and for that I thank you. I feel like a proud big sister and wish you all the success you so richly deserve. You have gained a fan for life and I will be following you cheering you along the way!"

InfiniteAura added:

"The show won’t be the same without you, Trevor. Thank you for the last 7 years, you have been amazing!"

Trevor Noah and Black Coffee live it up in the US

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah and Black Coffee recently hanged out together in the US. The South African superstars lived it up in America with their celeb friends Eugene Khoza and DJ Euphonik.

Eugene, who is a stand-up comedian, took to his timeline to post the snap of the four of them. He captioned his Twitter post:

"Ma’Grootman doing big things."

They are definitely doing big things internationally. Coffee bagged a Grammy recently and Trevor has been flying the Mzansi flag high by hosting top award shows such as the Grammy Awards and has also bagged countless accolades for slaying his US TV show, The Daily Show.

