The African National Congress's National Executive Commission is expected to meet this upcoming weekend of 26 October 2024

They will meet to discuss how the party's step-aside policy can be improved, thereby empowering the Integrity Commission

The ANC's Youth League and Veterans League threw their weight behind the new guidelines

ANC NEC to meet

Mail and Guardian reported that the NEC is expected to meet on the weekend of 26 October 2024. They will meet to discuss the new guidelines for the step-aside policy, which compels party members facing criminal charges to step aside from their duties as ANC members. Recently, Pule Mabe stepped aside from his role in the NEC after he was charged with tender corruption.

Youth and Veterans League in support

The Veterans League supported the amendments, seeking to give the Integrity Commission more power. Its president, Snuki Zikalala, said dedicated ANC members should not wait to be charged to step aside.

"We want the ANC to bite. People must understand that immediately they step on the toes of the integrity commission, there must be consequences," Zikalala said.

The ANCYL president, Collen Malatjie, also supported the Veterans League and said the Integrity Commission must be given powers to be more effective in weeding out corrupt and unacceptable behaviour.

Who else stepped aside?

Other members who stepped aside include former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture and NEC member Zizi Kodwa. Kodwa was arrested early this year after he was charged with receiving bribes from IT company EOH. He then resigned as a minister, then as an NEC member, and an MP. Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula also stepped aside from her duties after she was arrested and accused of receiving kickbacks during her tenure as the minister of defence.

ANC Limpopo defends Radzilani

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANC in Limpopo defended Deputy Chairperson Florence Radzilani.

This was after she was implicated in the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank looting saga. The party said she would not be prosecuted without formal charges.

