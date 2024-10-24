The MK Party's secretary general, Sifiso Maseko, resigned from a top government job after he was suspended for financial misconduct

Maseko worked as the department's Director of Infrastructure Development and was suspended in 2022

During that time, he earned a total of R4.5 million, and South Africans were abuzz with various thoughts and opinions

Sifiso Maseko earned millions while he was suspended as a Gauteng Department of Health top official. Images: @MkhontoweSizwex and South_agency

JOHANNESBURG—The MK Party's secretary, Dr Sifiso Maseko, earned over R4 million during the two years he was suspended as the Gauteng Department of Health's director of infrastructure.

MKP secretary general quits

According to The South African, Maseko resigned in August 2024 after he was suspended for financial misconduct. The MK Party revealed this in response to a question from the Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom. Maseko also reportedly earned R4.5 million in the two years he stayed at home.

Despite being suspended and pending a disciplinary process, Maseko earned at least R1,4 million per annum. Bloom said the duration of the disciplinary process cost the taxpayers millions.

Netizens not surprised

South Africans on Facebook were not stunned that Maseko, an MK Party top official, was accused of financial misconduct.

Hombisile Tsawe said:

"I'm not surprised. All leaders of the MK Party need to be investigated."

Charles Malaka said:

"MK is becoming a party of unscrupulous politicians. All leaders have scandals."

Ingrid Royston said:

"They laugh in the face of the poor and destitute. No shame."

Khaya Klaas said:

"Useless law of the Republic of South Africa under the ANC because this is their mission to loot and resign."

John Maleho Mangonyane said:

"That's the only reason the party was created: to steal."

EFF willing to work with the MK Party

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters expressed a willingness to join forces with the MK Party.

This is even though the EFF's former deputy president Floyd Shivambu resigned to join the MK Party. The EFF's treasurer, general Omphile Maotwe, nodded at the possibility of working with the party through the Progressive Caucus.

