Gauteng's MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko revealed that the province's Department of Health is bleeding millions paying suspended employees

In a response to questions from the Democratic Alliance, she said the department spends more than R13 million in salaries paid to workers who are staying at home

South Africans discussed the revelation, and some blamed the African National Congress and accused it of not running Gauteng properly

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

SA was disappointed in the GP Government after Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said it still pays suspended workers. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—South Africans want answers after the Department of Health in Gauteng revealed that it spends millions on salaries for suspended staff members.

GP Health still pays suspended staff

According to City Press, the MEC for Health in the province, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, answered questions the Democratic Alliance's provincial health spokesperson in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Jack Bloom, asked in the Legislature. Bloom pointed out that during her suspension, the former Chief Director of Legal Services, Advocate Mpelegeng Lebeloane, earned R4.7 million from 2019 to 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nkomo-Ralehoko said that nine staff members received full pay while they were suspended. Bloom said three staff members suspended for alleged financial misconduct cost the state over R6 million over the years.

Netizens blame ANC

South Africans commenting on @City_Press's tweet on X pointed their fingers at the African National Congress, the province's ruling party.

JN said:

"The reality is that the ANC cannot deliver. 30 years of incompetence has brought us here."

Ngwato Thobejane said:

"Our health system is completely broken. Do you even know what you're doing?"

Kameelperd1323 said:

"Shame that RSA citizens must suffer such abuse from the deplorable government."

Madam Butterfly said:

"Gauteng is the melting pot of ANC bad governance and corruption."

Jasmina Vukadin said:

"If you are suspended, you should not have a salary."

Minister axes moonlighters

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Solly Malatsi, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technology, fired two employees.

This was after he discovered they moonlighted as board members for another state entity. He further ordered that they pay back the millions they earned during their tenure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News