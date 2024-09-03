Minister Solly Malatsi Fires 2 Public Servants for Moonlighting, Orders Them To Pay R1.6 Million
- The Communications and Digital Technologies minister Solkly Malatsi axed two public servants for having undeclared second jobs
- The employees moonlighted for the Universal and Access Acengy of South Africa, and Malatsi demanded that they pay the money earned while on the board
- South Africans applauded the minister for his move, and some expressed hope in the Government of National Unity
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, covered current affairs relating to the economy, finance, banks, and state-owned enterprises during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
JOHANNESBURG — The Minister of Communications and Digital Technology, Solly Malatsi, showed two government employees the door after they were caught moonlighting.
Moonlighting employees fired
According to IOL, the two public servants were board members of the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa and earned R1.6 million for three years. Daphne Kula-Rantho was the board chairperson, and Boitumelo Mabusela was an ordinary member.
Malatsi says the two lost their jobs because they did not provide evidence that their employers gave them the green light to do additional work outside their official roles. They have both been ordered to pay the money they earned while serving on the board.
South Africans weigh in
Netizens discussing the matter on Facebook shared their views.
Ronelle Ungerer said:
"Hopefully, forfeit their pensions as well."
RSA Citizen said:
"'Share the loot' sounds more likely."
Cornelius Boonzaaier said:
"I may not align myself with this GNU, but if that's the case and it's factually true and can be established, then I'm all for it."
Pravesh Singh said:
"Guaranteed they won't pay back the money because suddenly they became poor."
Letlhogonolo Mose said:
"Charge them with corruption too."
Julian Wareley said:
"The GNU is working."
Julius Malema slammed after firing 210 EFF members
In another article, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema, the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, fired 210 of his party members.
The fired members could not secure trans[prt for constituents to attend the party's 10th-anniversary celebration. South Africans accused him of being a dictator, while others praised him for his leadership.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za