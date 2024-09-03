The Communications and Digital Technologies minister Solkly Malatsi axed two public servants for having undeclared second jobs

The employees moonlighted for the Universal and Access Acengy of South Africa, and Malatsi demanded that they pay the money earned while on the board

South Africans applauded the minister for his move, and some expressed hope in the Government of National Unity

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, covered current affairs relating to the economy, finance, banks, and state-owned enterprises during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Minister Solly Malatsi axed two people for moonlighting in government. Image: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Minister of Communications and Digital Technology, Solly Malatsi, showed two government employees the door after they were caught moonlighting.

Moonlighting employees fired

According to IOL, the two public servants were board members of the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa and earned R1.6 million for three years. Daphne Kula-Rantho was the board chairperson, and Boitumelo Mabusela was an ordinary member.

Malatsi says the two lost their jobs because they did not provide evidence that their employers gave them the green light to do additional work outside their official roles. They have both been ordered to pay the money they earned while serving on the board.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens discussing the matter on Facebook shared their views.

Ronelle Ungerer said:

"Hopefully, forfeit their pensions as well."

RSA Citizen said:

"'Share the loot' sounds more likely."

Cornelius Boonzaaier said:

"I may not align myself with this GNU, but if that's the case and it's factually true and can be established, then I'm all for it."

Pravesh Singh said:

"Guaranteed they won't pay back the money because suddenly they became poor."

Letlhogonolo Mose said:

"Charge them with corruption too."

Julian Wareley said:

"The GNU is working."

Julius Malema slammed after firing 210 EFF members

In another article, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema, the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, fired 210 of his party members.

The fired members could not secure trans[prt for constituents to attend the party's 10th-anniversary celebration. South Africans accused him of being a dictator, while others praised him for his leadership.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News