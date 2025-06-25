Cape Town has been hit by the severe weather that the South African Weather Service issued warnings about

Damaging winds and rainfall have resulted in an overflow of a canal and flooding in the region

South Africans commented on the weather in anticipation of a cold front, which will bring worse conditions

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — Damaging winds and flooding have caused damage in the City of Cape Town. The Eastern Cape is also expected to experience rough weather from an incoming cold front.

Weather causes damage in Cape Town

According to SABC News, the City's Disaster Risk Management Centre reported that areas like Lwandle, Macassar, and Khayelitsha have been hit by the floods. A canal on Wolmarans Street overflowed. Other areas that were affected included Vygieskraal and New Culture in Khayelitsha.

Intense cold front approaches SA

The South African Weather Service warned residents of the Western Cape, Free State, and the Northern Cape of a cold front that made landfall on 25 June. It is expected to bring heavy rainfall, snowfall, damaging winds, and waves.

The cold front followed the cold front that struck the Western and Northern Cape. Briefly News spoke to storm chaser Jundre Vorster, who shared his opinion on what could be causing the cold weather.

Vorster said that two upper-level cold air masses pushed icy air from the south, bringing the cold weather. He expected the cold air to push into the rest of the country, like the Karoo, the Free State, and parts of Gauteng.

Recent weather in South Africa

Parts of the country, including KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, and the Eastern Cape, experienced snowfall between 7 and 10 June. The snow was caused by a cold front, which resulted in a drop in temperature. Inclement weather caused flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The flooding in the Eastern Cape caused devastating damage to infrastructure and lives. Over 100 people were killed during the floods, and over 6000 people were left homeless as their homes were destroyed. The government declared the floods a national disaster.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post discussed the weather.

Ramukakate Nkhiphitheni said:

"I trust Cape Town in managing disasters."

Kagiso R Mmusi said:

"I will never move back home. The Western Cape's weather is brutal."

Bongani Mgubela said:

"The pain of living in the Capes. Recently, it was the Eastern Cape, and now it's the Western Cape."

Sir Arnold said:

"I wish it were dead cold this coming Saturday to stop alcoholics from grooving."

Mkay Masoabi said:

"I can feel the wind in the Free State right now."

Eastern Cape floods rescuer discusses challenges

In a related article, Briefly News reported that one of the rescuers working for Gift of the Givers opened up about the challenges of searching for bodies of those who died in the floods. He spoke as the death toll reached 100.

He said that rescuers search through fallen roofs and rubble to find missing people. He credited rescue dogs for the role they play in finding the bodies.

