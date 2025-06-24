Rescuers who have been searching for those who went missing during the Eastern Cape floods have located more bodies

The death toll rose to over 98 as the authorities entered their second week of searching for victims

A rescuer opened up about the difficulties they encounter in finding the bodies of the dead

EASTERN CAPE — Rescuers combing rivers and fields in the Eastern Cape have located more bodies of those who died from the floods. This comes as the province is bracing for another spell of cold and severe weather.

What is the current death toll?

According to eNCA, the death toll rose to 100 after rescuers found more bodies. Siseko Mcakuvana from the Gift of the Givers opened up about the difficulties of searching for missing bodies. He said each day comes with its difficulties, including the cold water and obstacles like rubble.

Rescuer speaks of difficulties in finding bodies

Mcakuvana said that rescuers must search through the rubble of fallen houses, remove asbestos roofs and corrugated iron roofs to search for bodies. However, he praised the efforts of search dogs, which play a crucial role in the search and rescue efforts.

Community leaders in Mthatha have made the effort to scan the location and communicate with family members to discover who is missing. They have also assisted in identifying dead bodies. Two schoolchildren were also found on 23 June.

More severe weather is on the way

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) recently predicted that much of the Eastern Cape is expected to experience severe weather. As a cold front prepares to sweep into the country, SAWS issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for the Northern Cape, parts of the North West, the Free State, Western Cape, and the Eastern Cape.

These provinces have been warned to prepare for damaging interior winds. The cold front will move into the interior of the country by 26 June, bringing cold weather and snowfall for the entire Eastern Cape province as well as the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and much of KwaZulu-Natal.

More bodies have been found in the Eastern Cape. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the Eastern Cape floods

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs declared the floods a national disaster on 12 June, when the death toll rose to 67

South Africans praise the search and rescue dog

