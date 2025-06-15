Eastern Cape Floods Death Toll Continues To Rise As 2 Bodies, Including a Toddler, Were Found
- The bodies of a toddler and an adult were found in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, and the death toll is expected to increase
- Rescuers combed the area which were hit by severe flooding from 7 June 2025 and recovered the bodies
- Rescue efforts continue to comb the area, as a resident also found the body of a toddler
MTHATHA, EASTERN CAPE — The bodies of a toddler and an adult were recovered in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on 15 June 2025, as the number of those who died in the Eastern Cape floods is expected to continue rising.
2 bodies found
According to eNCA, a male suspected to be in his 40s was recovered from the Mthatha Dam whilst rescue efforts in the province continued. Ahmed Bam from Gift of the Givers, who is part of the rescue operation, said that the search for the missing people intensified. Two of the bodies were recovered from the dam on 14 June 2025. He said a rescue diver was sent in after they spotted the body from the sky.
One of the residents said community members were searching for those who died and were missing when they saw the body of a two-year-old. He said that he was looking for missing children who were swept away by the floods.
Floods from severe weather
The South African Weather Service issued Orange Level 6 warnings on 9 June 2025, days after it predicted cold, snowy, and inclement weather for the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and much of the country. The death toll started dramatically increasing on 10 June when seven people were found in the waters.
The Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, visited the area on 11 June 2025. He noted that the province is ill-equipped to respond to emergencies. He said the province has one rescue chopper and one unit of divers, based in Gqeberha.
What you need to know about the Eastern Cape floods
- Mabuyane said on 11 June that the death toll rose to 49 people as the government struggled to respond to emergencies in the province
- The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, called for flood victims to be relocated to safer and suitable areas to keep them safe from future floods
- The death toll rose to 67 on 12 June, and COGTA in the province said that an undetermined number of people were still missing
- Radio personality Anele Mdoda mourned the death of the Eastern Cape flood victims as the death toll shot to 78 on 13 June
- President Cyril Ramaphosa called for a day of mourning when the death toll rose to 86 people
Government vows to assist flood victims
In z related article, Briefly News reported that Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that the government will lend flood victims a helping hand. He spoke in the National Assembly in response to questions on 12 June.
Mashatile said the government is committed to supporting affected communities. Parliament speaker Thoko Didiza also noted the tragic loss of life.
