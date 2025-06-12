Eastern Cape Floods: Government Vows to Assist Amid Growing Crisis

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reassured that the government will assist individuals affected by the recent floods in the Eastern Cape

This comes after 57 people lost their lives, and many lost their homes due to the devastating floods

Mashatile offered his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones due to the floods in the Eastern Cape

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has vowed that the government will do everything in its power to assist those affected by the deadly floods in the Eastern Cape, which have claimed 57 lives, including several schoolchildren trapped in a taxi swept away by floodwaters.

What did Mashatile say?

During question time in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon, 12 June 2025, Mashatile offered condolences to the families of the victims and assured that the government is committed to supporting the affected communities.

Mashatile said that the president will be visiting the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza also took time to reflect on the tragic loss of life, including those impacted by the Eastern Cape floods, as well as victims of a recent air crash in India.

What happened in the Eastern Cape?

The South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 6 weather warning for the province and KwaZulu-Natal. Since 7 June, the province has experienced cold weather conditions, which resulted in snow and storms that caused flooding.

The Eastern Cape floods claimed 57 lives, and search and rescue teams are currently searching for missing individuals. Four learners who were travelling in their school transport were swept away in their taxi and are still missing.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabsa has called on the government to relocate the affected people to a safer area. He urged individuals to work together and cooperate with the government to find solutions to the devastating occurrence.

What you need to know about the cold weather

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, cautioned motorists to stay at home during the severe weather conditions.

South Africans complained about the freezing weather that began in the country on 7 June.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government closed parts of the N2 as the South African Weather Service issued several Orange Level warnings.

The South African Police Service has confirmed that seven people have died in the Eastern Cape as a result of the severe weather.

Temperatures in South Africa are expected to drop drastically in the next few weeks, and this could result in snow.

The Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, said that 49 people died in the province due to the floods.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa called for the relocation of residents affected by the floods in the Eastern Cape.

