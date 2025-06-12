Severe Weather in KwaZulu-Natal: Strong Winds Damage Over 80 Homes and Schools

Severe weather conditions have left many residents in the KwaZulu-Natal province begging for assistance

Strong winds have hit the province and impacted over 80 homes and leaving many schools roofless

Several people, including four children, have been injured in the Ugu district but no fatalities have been reported yet

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The residents of Ethekwini and Waterloo in KwaZulu-Natal are appealing for assistance after high winds blew off roofs, damaging over 80 homes and school infrastructures.

Four children are injured in the Ugu district, and residents are seeking assistance. Images: Arrive Alive, TrafficSA/X

Source: Twitter

Households affected by strong winds

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department (COGTA) confirmed that 80 households have been affected by the damaging winds and snowfall. The department also reported that 68 schools across nine districts are left with damaged infrastructure with the Ugu district accounting for 38 schools.

No fatalities have been reported but several people, including four children have been injured. The department said that it will continue to offer assistance to the affected families. The department said that it is currently assessing the damage and are unable to provide a timeframe. It said it is hoping to work with national government to see what resources can be made available to deal with the damage caused by the weather.

Level 4 alert for damaging winds

The SA Weather Service issued a Level 4 alert for strong and damaging winds until yesterday morning, 11 June 2025. It said that damaging wind are expected from Tuesday, 10 June, and this could cause disruptions.

Eskom and municipal teams have managed to restore electricity to most affected areas after many families were left without electricity after powerlines were brought down by the strong winds.

Temporary road closure occurred in some parts of the province due to snowfall and icy conditions. The N2 and R56 had since been cleared and reopened. This is also expected to ease movements and allow teams to swiftly reach affected areas.

Severe weather hits KwaZulu-Natal, with strong winds damaging 80 homes and schools. Image: Arrive Alive/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Many netizens took to social media to share their opinions regarding the damaging weather conditions.

@saltlesspopcorn said:

"My sister in Sheppy lost a new awning and a boundry wall, and her son's school's roof blew off."

@MboneniEzama said:

"It was horrible driving back from all this today. Glad we didn't see any accident."

@Nhlakafisherman said:

"All of this are cleared now."

What you need to know about the cold weather

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, cautioned motorists to stay at home during the severe weather conditions.

South Africans complained about the freezing weather that began in the country on 7 June.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government closed parts of the N2 as the South African Weather Service issued several Orange Level warnings.

The South African Police Service has confirmed that seven people have died in the Eastern Cape as a result of the severe weather.

Temperatures in South Africa are expected to drop drastically in the next few weeks, and this could result in snow.

Sol Phenduka reacts to cold weather

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Podcast & Chill podcast host Sol Phenduka reacted to the drop in temperature. He shared his thoughts on 10 June when the weather's temperature dropped drastically.

Source: Briefly News