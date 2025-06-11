Over 700,000 Waiting for New Driver’s License Cards, SA Stumped
- South Africans were concerned that South Africa's only license-printing machine was not printing license cards on time
- The backlog of people waiting for driver's license cards has exceeded 700,000 drivers waiting for their licenses
- The machine returned to service in May, but as it can only print 19,000 cards daily, the backlog has resulted in frustration
With 10 years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, has provided insights into infrastructure challenges and state-owned enterprises in South Africa, having worked at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
JOHANNESBURG — Although South Africa's only license-printing machine returned to service in May after it was out of commission, a backlog of over 700,000 unprinted license cards remains. South Africans were not pleased.
Licensing machine backlog
According to eNCA, the machine, which can produce up to 19,000 license cards per day, could take up to 70 days to clear the backlog. The machine has broken down once again. A South African whose identity was withheld said another machine should be manufactured. Another South African blamed a lack of planning for the backlog.
Transport Department spends millions on machines
According to News24, the machine broke down in April, and since 2022, the Trnapsort Department has spent over R11 million on repairs and staff overtime payments. It was non-functional for 129 days since 2022. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy said that the department lodged a High Court application for a new licensing machine to be gendered. To date, no progress has been made in the tendering of a new machine.
What you need to know about the machine
- In 2022, the then-Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, announced in January that the licence card printing machine was sent to Germany to be repaired
- Mbalula announced two weeks later that the machine was back in operation and had started printing cards
- However, in May 2023, it broke down again, and it frustrated many South Africans whose licenses weren't printed
South Africans worried
Netizens commenting on eNCA's Facebook post were concerned that they would not be able to renew their licenses.
Gugu Shongwe said:
"Mine is expiring next month."
Ace Skepe joked:
"Those who are waiting for their driver's license cards must at least have their TV license when driving."
Sonwabo Phillips asked:
"Where do these people who bought their driver's licenses print the cards?"
Carol Fenske said:
"I did mine in February and collected last week. I tracked it on NATIS. They don't send you an SMS."
Zet KaLuhlazas Vakala said:
"I am in that 700,000. Why don't we have a printing machine in Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban?"
Paul Basson said:
"That machine needs bribe money, then it will run nicely."
Big Brother contestant claims she bought her license
In a related article, Briefly News reported that former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Mshini confessed that she bought a license for R1,800. She confessed while on the set of Big Brother.
A video of the incident went viral, and her housemates tried to put a spin on her claims. She, however, insisted that she bought the license.
