Reality TV star Big Brother Mzansi housemate Mshini said she bought her learners license

The housemate trended on social media after she revealed on live TV that she bought her learner's license for R1.8K

South Africans were shaken by this, and some made jokes about how the other housemates tried to warn her not to spill too much information

Mshini's revelation sparks a buzz

On the latest broadcast of Big Brother Mzansi, Mshini revealed to the housemates that she failed her learner's test and had to pay R1.8K to get it illegally.

In a light conversation with the other housemates, Mshini made this revelation while the other housemates tried to deviate the topic away from this.

The X user @Ooperate slammed Mshini and spoke about this, saying the other ladies tried to cover for her:

"Mshini, with her big mouth, said on live TV that she bought learner's license for R1.8k after failing the test. Nsuku tried to help her spin it, but she didn’t clock and kept going. The camera had to move away. This is what talking too much gets you."

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to Mshini's revelation

Social media users reacted to Mshini's antics on the show and for having a loose mouth and telling om herself.

@FatsoTee said:

"Not after failing it. In the video, she says she did it, and then it expired. That's when she took a different route the second time."

@Nthabi_moka2 stated:

"Jojo and Nsuku tried to protect her, but sis didn't get it."

@OMantshule shared:

"This is nothing new honestly, they do buy license even my aunt brought it from traffic department."

@motha_wandile added:

"She must be investigated together with the one who sold the learners."

@SewelaKgari_1 rolled her eyes:

"You see the importance of a degree. Now she's exposing her stupidity."

@Queen_Xolie stated:

"That’s why we say she’s a slow learner. How do you expose yourself like that?"

@CharlotteT87217 said:

"When I say this girl is dumb like her fans, they bash me. How can you expose yourself like this maar?"

@TserunD added:

"Slow learner. But is telling the truth moss. I mean people in this coutry even buy IDs."

@AndyChocol8 said:

"That was dumb of her."

@GautrainSp37578 shared:

"It’s our reality, though. Let’s be honest about the current situation. In our country, you don’t get a license without paying the guys."

@Reba0704 argued:

"It’s the reality we’re faced with in our country. Nothing new there."

Terry Treasure opens her first skincare store

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Terry Treasure has reached a career milestone as she revealed being an OnlyFans model.

After leaving the Big Brother House, she announced on social media that she had opened her first skincare store. Terry Treasure also shared with media publications how she started the brand and what inspired it.

